Gold could jump higher as long as it stays above the lower median line. A new higher high activates further growth. The US CB Consumer Confidence should bring high action. The gold price is trading in the red at $2,036 at the time of writing. However, the outlook is neutral in the short-term canvas. The…

The post Gold Price Turns Soft After Downbeat UK Inflation Figures appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story