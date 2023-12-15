The gold price bias remains bullish in the short term as the US dollar is bearish. Taking out the pivot point activates further growth. The US economic data should bring sharp movements. The gold price seems undecided in the short term. The precious metal is trading at $2,041, below yesterday’s high of $2,047. The upside…
The post Gold Price Unchanged Below Recent Top Ahead of US PMIs appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Unchanged Below Recent Top Ahead of US PMIs - December 15, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Dominate After Hawkish BoE - December 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Gains as ECB Maintains Hawkish Stance - December 15, 2023