The gold price bias remains bullish in the short term as the US dollar is bearish. Taking out the pivot point activates further growth. The US economic data should bring sharp movements. The gold price seems undecided in the short term. The precious metal is trading at $2,041, below yesterday’s high of $2,047. The upside…

The post Gold Price Unchanged Below Recent Top Ahead of US PMIs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story