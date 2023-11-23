The bias remains bullish despite the last retreat. The US data should be decisive tomorrow. Taking out the upper median line (uml) activates more declines. The gold price slipped lower after reaching today’s high of $1,998. The metal is trading at $1,993 at press time. The bias remains bullish despite minor corrections. –Are you interested…

The post Gold Price Unchanged Under $2,000 After PMI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story