The XAU/USD reached a dynamic resistance and could now drop again. Poor US data could boost the yellow metal. Gold should extend its sideways movement in the short term. The gold price rallied today, wobbling below today’s high of $2003. Investors await key US GDP data, keeping the market stagnant. -Are you looking for automated … Continued
