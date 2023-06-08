The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The median line (ML) represents a potential downside target. The gold price dropped in the last trading session, reaching as low as $1,939. The yellow metal has rebounded a little and is trading at $1,945. However, the downside pressure remains high. … Continued

The post Gold Price Under Massive Selling Pressure After BoC Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

