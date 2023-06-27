The bias remains bearish after failing to stay above the median line. The US and Canadian data should move the rate. A new lower low activates more declines. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,921 at the time of writing. It seems undecided in the short term. However, the US and Canadian … Continued
The post Gold Price Under Pressure at $1,921 Ahead of Key Data Releases appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Under Pressure at $1,921 Ahead of Key Data Releases - June 27, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggling Ahead of Canada’s CPI Data - June 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: More Hawkish ECB Remarks Support the Euro - June 27, 2023