The XAU/USD is bearish in the short term despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The RBA should bring high action tomorrow. The gold price rebounded slightly. However, the downside pressure remains high after better-than-expected US data was reported on Friday. The yellow metal is trading at $1,872 at the time of … Continued
The post Gold Price Under Strong Downside Pressure After Hot NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Under Strong Downside Pressure After Hot NFP - February 6, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: 3-Week Lows After Positive US Jobs Report - February 6, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Q4 Aus Retail Sales Fall Less than Expected - February 6, 2023