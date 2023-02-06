The XAU/USD is bearish in the short term despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The RBA should bring high action tomorrow. The gold price rebounded slightly. However, the downside pressure remains high after better-than-expected US data was reported on Friday. The yellow metal is trading at $1,872 at the time of … Continued

