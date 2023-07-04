The XAU/USD is bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. Taking out the former high activates further growth. The upside scenario should be invalidated only by a valid breakdown below the minor uptrend line. The gold price is trading in the green, around $1,930. It seems determined to hit new highs if … Continued
