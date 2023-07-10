XAU/USD failed to remove the resistance levels signaling a new sell-off. A new lower low activates more declines. A valid breakout through the median line (ml) indicates an upside continuation. The gold price slumped after reaching $1,934, Friday’s high. The metal is trading at $1,921, above today’s low of $1,912. However, it seems to be … Continued

The post Gold Price Upside Invalidated After Rejection, US CPI in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story