The XAU/USD remains bearish as long as it stays below the S1 (1,940). The median line (ml) could attract the price. Tomorrow, the US Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, and NFP should move the rate. The gold price dropped as low as $1,929 today, registering a fresh weekly low. The sell-off was highly anticipated after … Continued

The post Gold Price: Weaker Rebound on Downbeat US Unemployment appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story