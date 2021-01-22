Gold’s price has been advancing as President Biden took office and promoted stimulus. The precious metal’s next moves depend on bipartisan support and vaccine progress. Late January’s daily chart is painting a mixed picture. The FX Poll is pointing to long-term gains. Is the US a “shining city on a hill,” as then-President Ronald Reagan […] The post Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Bulls need bipartisan support after Biden’s boost appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story