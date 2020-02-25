Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Prices Ease From Seven-year High

Gold Prices Ease From Seven-year High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices eased from a seven-year high on Tuesday, though concerns of a worsening economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak helped to limit overall losses to some extent.

Spot gold declined half a percent to $1,651.89 per ounce, after having risen as much as 2.8 percent to its highest level since January 2013 at $1,688.66 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 1.45 percent at $1,652.45 an ounce.

Virus concerns persist despite reports of continued drop in new virus cases in China outside Hubei.

Countries around the world stepped up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like virus, with the U.S. pledging $2.5 billion to fight the disease.

South Korea said it aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in coronavirus cases.

In Italy, the first board meeting for the Milan-Cortina Olympics was changed to a video conference Monday as authorities sought to contain a spreading virus that has made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe.

On Monday, the World Health Organization insisted it was premature to declare the deadly outbreak of a novel coronavirus a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.

The rapid spread of the virus beyond China has heightened fears over its impact on the global economy, driving some bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be pressed to cut rates as soon as the April meeting.

However, Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said Monday that she does not see a need to cut interest rates yet.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.