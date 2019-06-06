Breaking News
Gold Prices Hover Near 15-week High

Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday to hover below the 15-week high hit in the previous session, with underlying sentiment supported by lingering trade tensions and bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,337.07 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since February 20 at $1,343.86 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,341.25 an ounce.

American and Mexican officials claimed progress in immigration talks late Wednesday, but U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was “not nearly enough” and tariffs at the 5 percent level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule, if no agreement is reached.

The Mexican peso fell more than 1 percent as ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country’s credit rating to BBB and Moody’s changed its outlook to negative from stable.

Investors also remain concerned about the U.S.-China trade spat, with the International Monetary Fund saying that the tit-for-tat tariffs will cost $455bn (?357.5bn) in lost output next year – more than the size of South Africa’s economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision later today and it remains to be seen whether ECB President Mario Draghi will shift to a more dovish tone and signal openness to further policy easing in the press conference.

