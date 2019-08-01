Gold Prices Hover Near Two-week Lows

Gold prices hovered near two-week lows on Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes of further rate cuts later this year, sending risk assets down and the dollar higher. A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold slid 0.35 percent to $1,407.81 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since July 17 at $1,405.50. U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at 1,419.45 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar rose above ?109 for the first time in some two months in Tokyo trading today after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. central bank’s 0.25 percentage-point interest rate cut as “a mid-cycle adjustment to policy,” tampering market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle.

On the trade front, U.S. and China trade negotiators ended their two day talks with no definitive deal to resolve a bitter dispute, though the White House and China’s Commerce Ministry each described the meetings in Shanghai as constructive. They have agreed to meet again in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com