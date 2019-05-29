Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Prices Inch Higher As Risk-aversion Creeps In

Gold Prices Inch Higher As Risk-aversion Creeps In

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Gold prices rose on Wednesday amid signs of an escalation in the China-U.S. trade conflict. The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies, helping limit the upside to some extent.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,283.37 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up nearly half a percent at $1,282.85 an ounce.

Global equities tumbled as global uncertainties such as rising trade conflicts between the world’s two largest economies, concerns over high budget deficit in Italy and political disarray in Europe pushed investors to safe-haven assets.

Trade worries deepened after the People’s Daily newspaper claimed that
Beijing was ready to use its dominance of rare earths as a counter in its trade battle with Washington.

The U.S. imports about 80 percent of its rare earth elements, used in a host of electronic components, from China.

In another development, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has filed a motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit against the U.S. government.

“The U.S. government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation,” the company’s chief legal officer Song Liuping said in a statement.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he was “not ready to make a deal with China,” dealing blow to hopes of a lasting deal.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.