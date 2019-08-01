Gold Prices Surging From Two-Week Lows

Gold prices rebounded sharply on Thursday, recovering from near two-week lows after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes of further rate cuts later this year, sending risk assets down and the dollar higher.

But the precious metal is soaring after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to turn up the heat in the ongoing trade war between the two nations.

China is likely to respond in kind, dramatically enhancing the desire for safe haven gold.

Spot gold jumped $25.00 or 1.77 percent to $1,438.40 per ounce, bouncing from its lowest level since July 17 at $1,405.50 this morning. U.S. gold futures were up 0.87 percent at $1,450.60 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar rose above ?109 for the first time in some two months in Tokyo trading after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. central bank’s 0.25 percentage-point interest rate cut as “a mid-cycle adjustment to policy,” tampering market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle.

