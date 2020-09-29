Gold Rises Ahead Of US Presidential Debate

Gold prices rose slightly on Tuesday as investors looked for cues from the final round of Brexit trade talks as well as the upcoming U.S. presidential debate.

Covid-19 news flow and developments on the latest U.S. stimulus measures also remained on investors’ radar.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,884.03 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,888.55.

The European Union and Britain have indicated that a post-Brexit deal was still some way off as negotiations recommenced over implementing their Withdrawal Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will meet tonight in Cleveland for their first of three debates that could shake up the race for the White House.

On the Covid-19 front, the global death toll from the pandemic eclipsed 1 million on Monday night, with U.N. Secretary General Ant?nio Guterres calling it a “mind-numbing figure”.

He said that it was crucial that the international community learn from the mistakes made in the first 10 months of the pandemic.

Separately, Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious-disease expert, called Florida’s full reopening of bars and restaurants “very concerning,” and warned it will spark more coronavirus outbreaks.

