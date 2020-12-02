Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Settles Higher For 2nd Straight Day As Dollar Stays Weak

Gold Settles Higher For 2nd Straight Day As Dollar Stays Weak

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, as the dollar continued to stay weak on rising hopes about a U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The dollar index, which recovered after early weakness to hit a high of 91.50, retreated subsequently and was last seen at 91.14, down nearly 0.2% from previous close.

Gold futures for February ended higher by $11.30 or about 0.6% at $1,830.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended down $0.014 at $24.066 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.4890 per pound, up $0.0040 from previous close.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both backed more fiscal stimulus to bridge the economy through the next few months of the pandemic.

In Senate testimony on Tuesday, Powell suggested that more fiscal stimulus would be needed in addition to the central bank’s monetary support.

“Some fiscal support now would really help move the economy along” and guard against downside risks, particularly to small businesses, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday during a joint appearance with the Treasury chief.

Mnuchin also said he supported “targeted, quick relief.”

U.S. Treasury yields slipped after a $908 billion bipartisan economic stimulus plan was rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of November.

The report said private sector employment rose by 307,000 jobs in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 404,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to increase by 410,000 jobs compared to the addition of 365,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.