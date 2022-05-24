Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Settles Higher For 4th Straight Session As Dollar Extends Slide

Gold Settles Higher For 4th Straight Session As Dollar Extends Slide

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as the dollar continued to slide, and weak data raised concerns about growth.

A drop in U.S. long-term Treasury yields contributed as well to the yellow metal’s uptick.

The dollar slid after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said eurozone interest rates will likely be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter, giving the euro a boost.

The dollar index dropped to 101.65, a near one-month low, before recovering slightly to 101.75, still down in negative territory with a loss of more than 0.3%.

Gold futures for June ended higher by $17.60 or about 1% at $1,865.40 an ounce, the highest settlement in about two weeks.

Silver futures for July ended up by $0.340 at $22.063 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.3050 per pound, down $0.0405 from the previous close.

Data released by the Commerce Department showed a much steeper than expected drop in new home sales in the month of April.

The report showed new home sales plunged by 16.6% to an annual rate of 591,000 in April after tumbling by 10.5% to a revised rate of 709,000 in March.

Economists had expected new home sales to slump 1.7% to a rate of 750,000 from the 763,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected decrease, new home sales dropped to their lowest annual rate since hitting 582,000 in April of 2020.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.