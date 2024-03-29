According to the latest data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 29, 2024, gold speculative net positions in the United States have dipped slightly. The previous indicator stood at 201.6K and has now decreased to 199.3K. This indicates a slight decrease in bullish sentiment towards gold among speculators in the US market.Gold speculative net positions represent the difference between long and short positions taken by speculators in the gold futures market. A decrease in net positions suggests that speculators are slightly less optimistic about the future price of gold. This data is closely monitored by investors and analysts to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements in the precious metal.While the slight dip in gold speculative net positions may signal some caution among traders, it is important to note that market sentiment can change rapidly in response to various economic and geopolitical factors. Investors will be keeping a close eye on future CFTC reports to track any shifts in sentiment towards gold in the US market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com