Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as the Japanese yen held onto big gains logged the previous day, when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) unexpectedly tweaked a key policy, allowing government bond yields more room to move.

Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,813.97 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.10 percent at $1,823.65.

Investor sentiment remains clouded by worries that aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low in November and permits for future construction plunged, raising concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to reports on consumer confidence and existing home sales.

On Friday, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

