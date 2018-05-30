Back-to-back doji candles signal indecision in the marketplace. Gold finds no takers despite the Italian political crisis and trade tensions. Daily chart Current price: $1,300 Daily high: $1,305 Daily low: $1,300 Trend: sideways, indecisive market Resistance $1,305 (session high) $1,308 (200-day moving average) $1,319 (April 6 low) Support $1,298 (10-day MA) $1,292 (May 29 low) […] The post Gold Technical Analysis: Indecisive Market appeared first on Forex Crunch.

