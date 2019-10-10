Gold is seeing a solid two-way business in Asia. The yellow metal jumped to $1,517 on reports of the US-China trade talk fallout. White House dismissed the news, leading to a pullback in Gold. Gold is currently trading at $1,512 per Oz, representing 0.30% gains on the day, having hit a high of $1,517 at […] The post Gold trims gains as White House dismisses news of US-China trade-talk fallout appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD crosses $190 for the first time since September 24, will $200-level be passed? - October 9, 2019
- Gold trims gains as White House dismisses news of US-China trade-talk fallout - October 9, 2019
- Conflicting trade talk headlines: White House Spokeswoman claims SCMP is inaccurate, Fox Business say’s its not – CNBC - October 9, 2019