What is the outlook for gold in 2021? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: ANZ Research discusses its outlook for Gold over the coming year. “Our gold valuation model suggests gold should trade around USD2,100/oz next year, assuming: US inflation rises to 1.7%, USD index falls to 90, and yields on 30y bonds hold […] The post Gold: Valuation Model Points To Gold At $2100/oz Next Year On These 3 Assumptions – ANZ appeared first on Forex Crunch.
