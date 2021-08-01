After the weakening of the US Dollar, investors sought refuge in gold. The trend for the whole month will be bullish. The behavior of the next week depends mainly on the performance of the US economy. The gold weekly analysis is mildly bullish despite a negative start to the week. The precious metal lost some […] The post Gold Weekly Analysis: Weaker USD Keeps Gold above 1800, Data Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story