Gold gained momentum and broke its two-week losing streak with its first weekly close above $2,000. The US dollar weakened due to ISM’s monthly PMI report, and gold prices gained momentum on Tuesday and were corrected on Thursday. Next week, gold’s value could be impacted by the March US jobs report, March CPI data, and … Continued

The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Dependent Over US CPI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story