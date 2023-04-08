Gold gained momentum and broke its two-week losing streak with its first weekly close above $2,000. The US dollar weakened due to ISM’s monthly PMI report, and gold prices gained momentum on Tuesday and were corrected on Thursday. Next week, gold’s value could be impacted by the March US jobs report, March CPI data, and … Continued
