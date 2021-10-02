Gold price fell amid Fed’s tapering talks as the week started. The rise in oil and gas prices creates a global energy crisis that gives room to gold prices. The correction in US yields from multi-month highs helped the gold bulls to overcome certain hurdles. The gold price weekly forecast is bullish as the price … Continued

The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Emerging Ahead of NFP, Barred by $1,800 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story