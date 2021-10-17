Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Failed $1800, Eying US Yields, China’s GDP

Gold bulls retreated from the $1,800 level as the US yields rose after positive US data. Greenback may remain strong amid the slow growth rate in China. Technically, the bears may test the swing low of $1,720 if the 20-day SMA does not hold. The gold price weekly forecast is bearish as the price could … Continued

