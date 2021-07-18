Gold fell on Friday but closed the week in green. Gold remained supported amid Powell’s dovish comments. Delta strain is capping global economic recovery, lending support to the precious metal Gold forecast weakened on Friday but continued to rally for the fourth straight week, boosted by dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell […] The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Injured but Strong Enough for $1850 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Injured but Strong Enough for $1850 - July 18, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Target 1.17 amid Stronger Dollar - July 18, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls likely to Dominate amid Hawkish BOE - July 18, 2021