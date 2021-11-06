Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Break Triple Top as Yields Turn Lower

Gold price surges despite the firm US dollar. US bonds yields fell, resulting in a firm demand for gold. Gold may test the triple top and break if demand stays intact. The gold price weekly forecast is bullish as the risk sentiment, and US yields keep favoring the precious metal. Gold hasn’t fallen amid firm … Continued
