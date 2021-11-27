Gold Weekly Forecast: Covid Fear to Trigger Rally Above $1,800

The inverse relation of gold and US yields remains in action. Risk aversion amid the new Covid variant helps gold buyers. US ADP and NFP reports are due next week that will provide fresh impetus to the market. The weekly forecast for gold remains mixed as the Covid fears trigger safe-haven demand while rising US … Continued

