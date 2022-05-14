The gold price finished in the red for the fourth straight week. Since factors supporting the dollar remain unchanged, gold will likely remain in the red. Technically, gold is poised to break $1,800. The weekly gold forecast remains bearish as the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and risk aversion strongly weigh on the gold price. After … Continued

The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Firm Dollar Pushing Gold Below $1,800 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story