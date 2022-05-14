The gold price finished in the red for the fourth straight week. Since factors supporting the dollar remain unchanged, gold will likely remain in the red. Technically, gold is poised to break $1,800. The weekly gold forecast remains bearish as the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and risk aversion strongly weigh on the gold price. After … Continued
The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Firm Dollar Pushing Gold Below $1,800 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Firm Dollar Pushing Gold Below $1,800 - May 14, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Fails to Hold 1.22 Despite Mixed US Data - May 13, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 13 May 2022 - May 13, 2022