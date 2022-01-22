Weekly gold prices rose to their highest levels since mid-November. XAU/USD strengthened following a sharp drop in US Treasury yields. As high-level US data and the Fed policy meeting are released, attention turns to them. The gold price weekly forecast is mildly positive as the metal hit multi-week highs when the US Treasuries slipped putting … Continued
The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Rally Fades Ahead of $1,850 amid Hawkish Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Rally Fades Ahead of $1,850 amid Hawkish Fed - January 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Data Led Gains Fade Below 0.72, Eying Fed - January 21, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 21 Jan 2022 - January 21, 2022