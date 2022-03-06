Gold Weekly Forecast: Russian Retaliation to Keep Gold Bulls Active

As the Russian-Ukrainian crisis continues, gold remains in demand. The yellow metal is expected to reach $1975 next. This week’s action will likely be influenced by US inflation data and geopolitical headlines. The weekly forecast for gold price is bullish as the deteriorated risk sentiment lends support to the precious metal as a safe-haven asset. … Continued

