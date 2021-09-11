Gold Weekly Forecast: Strong USD to Pressure Under 1800 Before CPI

Gold price remains on the backfoot below the $1,800 mark. Fed tapering speculations may further exacerbate the bearish pressure. US CPI data will be the key event for the gold next week. The weekly gold price forecast suggests a bearish scenario as the US dollar gains traction from rising US bonds yields and the Fed’s … Continued

