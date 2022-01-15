Gold Weekly Forecast: USD to Guide Breakout/Reversal at $1,830

This week, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell from a two-year high, sending gold higher. It appears that $1,830 has formed the main resistance level for XAU/USD. This week will not see any important data releases in the US economy. The weekly forecast for the gold shows that the bulls have run out of steam … Continued
