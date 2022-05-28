Gold Weekly Forecast: Weaker Dollar Could Push Gold Back to 1900

Gold bulls are returning to the market, but can they stay long? Poor NFP data could push gold higher. Gold is experiencing resistance at the 22-SMA in the charts. The gold weekly forecast is up as a possible pause in rising interest rates could return its appeal as a hedge against a possible recession. Last … Continued
