Golden Matrix Group, Inc., a company specializing in gaming technology, recently declared that its shareholders have given the green light for the takeover of MeridianBet Group, a firm operating in the fields of sports betting and casino. This approval was decided upon by stockholders who accounted for 73.5 percent of the voting shares. They voiced their support for the formerly discussed agreement modified and reestablished for the sale and purchase of share capital. The company indicates that it's planning to finalize this acquisition in April. As it stands now, Golden Matrix's stock is witnessing a rise of 2.26 percent on the Nasdaq, leading to a value of $3.47 per share.