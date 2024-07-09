TAIT announced on Monday that the Private Equity division at Goldman Sachs Alternatives will acquire a majority stake in the company from Providence Equity Partners affiliates. The financial details of the transaction remain confidential.This partnership with Goldman Sachs is anticipated to unlock new opportunities and strengthen TAIT’s capacity to expand its global presence and service offerings.TAIT emphasized that Goldman Sachs will contribute a global platform, extensive expertise in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors, and additional resources for value creation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com