Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), has unveiled enhancements for its Chromebook Plus laptops, integrating advanced artificial intelligence tools such as Gemini.Initially launched last year, Chromebook Plus devices are equipped with specific RAM and processor specifications to support AI functionalities, particularly Gemini, which offers virtual assistance to users.One notable addition is the “Help Me Write” feature, enabling users to input text into a box and ask the AI to rewrite, rephrase, or modify the tone as needed.The devices also boast a generative AI wallpaper and virtual backgrounds system for video conferencing. Users can activate this feature by selecting the “Create with AI” option within the Wallpaper settings to generate images tailored to their preferences.Moreover, Google has incorporated the Magic Editor, previously introduced in Pixel 8 smartphones. This tool allows users to erase unwanted elements from photos, reposition subjects, and fill in background spaces within images.Additional features include a Game Capture function that records both gameplay and the player’s actions, a QR code setup process for direct sharing of Wi-Fi and login credentials, and an integrated view of Google Tasks.As an added incentive, Google is offering new Chromebook Plus buyers a 12-month free trial of Google One AI Premium. This package includes access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and integration of Gemini with Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com