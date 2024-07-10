**Google Enhances Security in the Advanced Protection Program with Passkey Option**Google has announced the introduction of a passkey setup option within its Advanced Protection Program, replacing the need for traditional physical security keys.The new passkey option aims to streamline access for users engaging in the program, which primarily targets individuals at high risk, safeguarding them against prevalent threats such as phishing, malware, and fraudulent activities.Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the parent company of Google, clarified, “Passkeys are rooted in FIDO Authentication, rendering them resistant to phishing and thereby protecting users from fraudulent emails and similar threats. They are user-friendly, relying solely on biometric authentication such as a fingerprint, face scan, or a PIN.”Enrollment in the program requires users to have a compatible device and browser. Upon completing the enrollment process, users can opt for either a passkey or a physical security key.”Previously, enrolling in the APP necessitated possessing two physical security keys, alongside using a password and one of the security keys for login purposes. We recognize that not all users can have constant access to physical security keys or the purchasing capability. This can pose challenges for professionals like journalists in conflict zones, traveling campaign workers, or business leaders on impromptu trips,” Google noted.The tech company emphasized that passkeys serve as a simpler and more secure alternative to traditional passwords by offering enhanced security, flexible portability, and easier sign-in processes.Additionally, Google has announced a collaboration with Internews to extend safety and security support to journalists and human rights workers in 10 countries, spanning regions in Asia, Latin America, and Europe.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com