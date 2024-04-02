Google has vowed to delete billions of users’ browsing history records in response to a class-action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of secretly collecting data from users who thought they were browsing privately in Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ mode.The lawsuit, initiated in 2020, represented millions of Google users who frequented the private browsing mode from June 2016 to December 2023. Despite Google’s legal defense, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers turned down a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August, paving the way for a potential trial. Initially scheduled for February, the trial has since been rescheduled for July 30 in a federal court in Oakland, California.Though the lawsuit concludes with a settlement, it does not immunize Google from future lawsuits related to the allegations. This allows individual consumers to pursue damages by filing independent civil complaints in several state courts across the country. Attorney David Boies, who represented the plaintiffs, hailed the settlement as an important step toward imposing accountability on dominating tech companies in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.The plaintiffs asserted that Google had violated federal wiretap and privacy laws by capturing and collecting user data, encompassing browsing history, IP addresses, and device information, without their permission. Lawyers approximated the settlement to range between $5 billion and $7.8 billion, an estimation primarily based on potential ad revenue that could have been derived from the unauthorized collection of personal information via Chrome.Though the lawsuit didn’t gain class-action status for financial damages, some users quickly submitted individual lawsuits. The settlement is likely to have a significant influence on how tech companies manage user data and privacy concerns moving forward, as it establishes a precedent for holding companies accountable.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com