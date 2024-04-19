Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has unveiled a comprehensive reorganisation plan of the company’s leadership and operational divisions to speed up its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) development. This restructuring plan aims to simplify the company’s processes and involves the creation of a new group titled “Platforms and Devices”.This group will manage a variety of Google products, including Google’s Pixel products, Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Photos, among others. Rick Osterloh, the previous supervisor of Google’s hardware initiatives, has been appointed the team’s leader. Hiroshi Lockheimer, formerly responsible for Android, Chrome, and ChromeOS, will now concentrate on other projects under Google and Alphabet’s umbrella.Lockheimer clarified that the consolidation of teams was a long-planned action spanning more than two years and was not motivated by internal conflicts. This organisational shake-up is in line with Google’s ongoing emphasis on orienting operations towards the implementation of AI technology.In an interview with The Verge, Osterloh explained that AI integration was the primary reason for uniting Google’s consumer hardware and software engineers. He underscored AI’s increased importance in smartphone technology by referring to the AI-powered features of the Pixel camera, such as improving low-light photos and selecting the best images.According to Osterloh, merging the teams will enable Google to expedite the application of AI in its features. He highlighted the necessity of understanding not just the software and hardware systems but also the early AI models applied in image processing, using the Pixel camera’s development as an example. Osterloh pointed to AI’s potential to transform user experiences substantially, notably in the current context.This restructuring aims to render Google’s organisation more uncomplicated, enhance the pace of its product innovation, and promote agile decision-making processes. As a vital step towards becoming a more AI-focused company, it will help Google maintain its leading position in the technology industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com