Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has announced plans to discontinue VPN services included in its Google One package later this year. Citing underusage as the primary reason, the tech behemoth believes this move will enable the team to shift their focus to more popular features within the Google One suite.First introduced in October 2020 for Android users and subsequently for iOS and Mac users in 2022, the VPN service was an added feature for enhanced online protection and data safety assurances. The feature was part of the premium 2TB storage plan under Google One, offered at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually.In a bid to increase its accessibility and popularity, Google expanded the VPN services to all Google One plan users last year. Despite the discontinuation, Google has confirmed that Pixel 7 users will retain access to VPN, honoring the 5-year service guarantee issued at the product’s launch in 2022.Furthermore, an impending VPN upgrade for the Pixel 8 device will be introduced for Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold by June.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com