Microsoft has appointed Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of Google's DeepMind, as the CEO of their AI program. Suleyman announced that he will be joining Microsoft to lead a new team responsible for the company's consumer-facing AI products, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge. He also revealed that Karen Simonyan, his friend and long-time collaborator, will join them as Chief Scientist.Suleyman also announced that InflectionAI, his startup, will proceed with its mission under new leadership and will aim to reach a wider audience by making its API accessible to developers and businesses worldwide.DeepMind is a British-American artificial intelligence research lab that was co-founded by Suleyman, Demis Hassabis, and Shane Legg in the UK in 2010 and became a Google subsidiary in 2014. It has its headquarters in London and research centers in Canada, France, Germany, and the USA. Suleyman stayed with DeepMind till 2019 when he transferred to work directly for Google as an AI product management leader. In 2022, he left Google to establish Inflection, a new startup competing with OpenAI.