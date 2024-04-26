Google Meet has recently launched a novel feature titled “Switch here,” which has garnered favorable responses from users. This practical tool empowers users to transfer their ongoing Meet call between devices seamlessly.The introduction of the “Switch here” function was publicly made on Google’s Workspace blog, elaborating on it enables users to change devices mid-meeting with ease. This recent innovation empowers users to shift a live Meet call from their computer to their smartphone, or vice versa, effortlessly.The well-received “Switch here” function will be available in the near future and can be accessed by selecting the option on the Meet page or preview on a user’s computer. This action will transition the call smoothly to another device, ensuring a seamless discourse. Following the switch, a message stating “Call switched to another device” will be shown on the originally used device.Additionally, Google Meet’s “Switch here” feature includes another beneficial option. By choosing “Join here too” under the “Other joining options,” users can keep the meeting active on both devices simultaneously. This unique feature allows users to participate in the meet call from their computer and smartphone concurrently, making it particularly useful for those who might need to alternate devices during a meeting.Importantly, this feature is supported across different platforms including Android, iOS, and the website version of Google Meet, making it universally available to users.Google has stated that over the following weeks, the rollout of the “Switch here” feature will be implemented progressively for all Google Workspace customers as well as users possessing personal Google accounts. This latest initiative by Google undoubtedly facilitated the switch of devices during a Meet call, rendering it more user-friendly and streamlined.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com