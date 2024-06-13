Google is currently testing a new feature that will enable users to access Gemini, its large language model (LLM) chatbot, more efficiently through the Google Messages app.Currently, accessing Gemini involves tapping the “Start chat” button and then selecting the chatbot from the options. However, Google is experimenting with a dedicated button to streamline this process, allowing users to jump directly to the Gemini conversation screen.As reported by Assemble Debug for Android Authority, Google Messages now includes a new Gemini floating action button (FAB), which enables users to initiate a conversation with the AI chatbot directly.This innovative feature is expected to debut in the app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00. It will introduce a Gemini logo button positioned above the existing “Start chat” button. Users will be able to tap this button to instantly access the Gemini conversation interface and enter their prompts.While the new Gemini button is not yet available to beta users, it is anticipated to be integrated into the app shortly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com