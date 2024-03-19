Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Nucor Corporation have publicized their plans to collaborate in the electricity sector to pave the path for new business models, focusing on aggregating their demand for advanced clean electricity technologies. The prime objective of these models will be centered on expediting the evolution and early commercial utilization of unique projects. These would incorporate advanced nuclear technology, futuristic geothermal methods, environment-friendly hydrogen, long-duration energy storage, among others.The initial focus for these corporations, however, will be increasingly towards validating the demand aggregation and procurement models, accomplished through advanced technology pilot projects within the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com