Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is reportedly considering introducing charges for its AI-enhanced search features to offset the costs of providing the service. According to the Financial Times, the tech giant is planning to offer new search features to its premium subscribers. These features would allow users to interact with Google’s generative AI in a manner similar to that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.If implemented, this could be the first occasion that Google has required payment for one of its essential products. Traditionally, most of Google’s services have been freely available, relying on advertising revenue for funding. Last year, Google generated $175 billion in revenue from search and related advertisements. However, the emergence of ChatGPT has challenged Google by providing users with immediate answers instead of a list of potential responses as seen in a conventional search engine.Last May, Google began developing the “Search Generative Experience”, which includes a feature named “AI-powered snapshot”. This feature aims to provide users with comprehensive answers to queries, complemented by extra links and ads. In reaction to these reports, Google, based in California, denied working on or contemplating an ad-free search experience. However, it confirmed its ambition to continue creating premium services and capabilities to bolster its subscription offerings across Google. Google concluded by stating that there is currently nothing official to announce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com