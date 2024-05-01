Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is reportedly experimenting with a new feature deemed “Enhance your video” that proposes notable advancements to video recordings in its Google Photos application.Assemble Debug, of Android Authority, revealed that the yet-to-be-released feature brings ease to user adjustments of brightness, contrast, saturation, and other properties in videos at the touch of a button.The innovative addition, identified on the most recent iteration 6.81.0.628906483 of Google Photos Android application, is not yet accessible for utilization. Regardless, Debug managed to trigger it via certain software tweaks.Debug noted that the processing of this feature is time-consuming, correlating to the duration of the video in question. He also speculated about the potential broad availability of this feature to all users in the imminent future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com